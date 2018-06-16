

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two police officers and two men in custody were injured after police responded to a weapons call in Mississauga Sunday.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Highway 403 and Hurontario Street at around 2:20 p.m.

During their response, one of the officers was struck in the head with a baseball bat and was taken to hospital to be assessed, police said. Peel Paramedic Services said his injuries were described as minor.

The two suspects were struck with conducted energy weapons and had to have Taser pins removed, paramedics said.

The second officer was assessed at the scene by paramedics and released.

Elia Avenue has been closed off at Acorn Place as police investigate the incident.