

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say one officer suffered minor injuries after a cruiser was rear-ended on the Gardiner Expressway early this morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near South Kingsway shortly after 3:15 a.m.

An officer had stopped on the highway to assist with a collision when he was rear-ended by a female driver.

The officer sustained what police have described as “very minor injuries” and he was the only occupant of the cruiser.

The woman was not taken into custody and police have not said if she will face any charges in connection with the incident.

Police say they do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor but say it appears to be “inattentive driving.”

The highway was briefly shut down this morning but all lanes have since reopened.