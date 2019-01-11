Officer sustains minor injuries at scene of stolen vehicle investigation in Mississauga
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 1:52PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 3:15PM EST
Peel police say that an officer sustained minor injuries while attempting to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in Mississauga.
It happened near Tomken Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 1 p.m.
Const. Akhil Mooken says that police were searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation
Mooken said an officer attempted to stop a female suspect driving a black Jeep Wrangler that was believed to be stolen.
The vehicle then struck an officer attempting to stop the suspect in a commercial plaza. The suspect then sped into a roadway and was boxed in by police and detained.
That officer fired multiple shots, though there is no indication that anyone was hit by bullets.
The intervening officer suffered a “lower body injury,” Mooken said.
The officer was taken to a local hospital by paramedics with minor injuries. Police say that one suspect has also been taken to a local hospital.
A Toyota Camry sedan and a transport truck were also damaged in the course of the incident.