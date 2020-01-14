Officer transported to hospital after cruiser, taxi collide in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:38PM EST
One officer was transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
A taxi and police cruiser collided near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive at around 1:30 p.m.
An officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Two people were inside the taxi at the time of the crash but neither suffered serious injuries.