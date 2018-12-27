

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police officer and two people in custody have been taken to hospital after a police vehicle responding to a break-and-enter at a Mississauga mall collided with a Porsche.

Police received a call from a bystander about a break-and-enter at Holt Renfrew at Square One Shopping Centre at around 3:40 a.m.

Police responded and one of the cruisers was involved in a collision with the Porsche outside the store. Images form the scene showed the damaged vehicle sitting on the sidewalk in front of the store.

Two people were arrested and taken to hospital with unknown injuries. A Peel officer was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.