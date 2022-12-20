Officers cleared of wrongdoing in shootout with Toronto cop killer: SIU
Police vehicles and officers are seen behind tape at a scene in Mississauga, Ont., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. A Toronto police officer has been fatally shot and a suspect is in custody after two separate shootings left two dead and three injured in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 20, 2022 2:00PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 20, 2022 2:00PM EST
Officers involved in a fatal shootout with a gunman who killed three people, including a Toronto police officer, have been cleared of wrongdoing by Ontario's police watchdog.
More coming.