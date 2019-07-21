

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service’s battle with illegal cannabis dispensaries continues this weekend after police say customers are gathering for “sidewalk sales” outside shuttered shops.

Four illegal dispensaries operating under the CAFE name have been raided this week and in order to keep staff from reopening the shops, police have placed concrete blocks outside the entrances to the buildings.

On Friday morning, police said they received a complaint about “several parties” selling narcotics outside the CAFE location on Ford York Boulevard.

A 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

In a series of tweets issued Sunday, police said crowds are continuing to gather for “sidewalk sales” outside two of the closed dispensaries but the crowds disperse when officers arrive.

“The illegal dispensary sellers fled the scenes, leaving behind for police multiple iPads with customer names, financial information, orders, illegal product labelled for their customers along with debit machines and walkie talkie radios,” police tweeted.

“Toronto Police advise the public that by buying and selling cannabis outside of regulated, legal businesses they are supporting organized crime.”