

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the 91st homicide victim of 2018.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street at around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an assault on Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a man suffering from “serious trauma.” He was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified by police as 47-year-old Toronto-resident Paul Tonya.

Investigators said a post-mortem examination has not yet been scheduled in this case.

A suspect, identified as 45-year-old Toronto-resident Trevor Clarke, was taken into custody at the time of the incident. He has since been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Clarke was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Toronto’s homicide count was pushed to a record-high over the weekend, surpassing 89 murders in 1991.