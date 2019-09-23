

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating the discovery of what could be human remains found in a dumpster in North York this morning.

Police say the superintendent of a building in the area of Harrison Garden Boulevard and Oakburn Crescent reported seeing a body part sticking out of a dumpster outside the complex.

“Just routine maintenance work that he was doing and noticed something suspicious and called us,” Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said at the scene.

Investigators have not yet confirmed if human remains have been located but several officers and members of the forensic unit are on scene gathering information.

Mona Low, who was in the area when the discovery was made, said she saw three men sitting near the dumpsters this morning.

“One of them looked like he had been crying. And he was being consoled by a person,” she said.

The homicide unit is monitoring the situation but has not yet been called in to lead the investigation.