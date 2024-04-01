Durham Regional Police say they found a loaded Uzi sub-machine gun after pulling over a suspected impaired driver in Scugog, Ont. early Monday morning.

According to police, at around 2:55 a.m., officers on “proactive patrol” near Simcoe Street and Whitfield Road initiated a traffic stop in the area.

“The driver, who was exhibiting signs of impairment, was taken into custody without incident,” police said in a news release. “A search of the vehicle was conducted following the arrest and a loaded modified Uzi sub machine gun with a high-capacity magazine, was located and seized.”

The 32-year-old driver was arrested and now faces a number of charges, including operating a motor vehicle while impaired, obstructing a peace officer, driving while under suspension, and occupying a motor-vehicle with a firearm.