

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four people are facing a long-list of firearm related charges after police were called to an Etobicoke home for a report of a loud party and found a man sleeping in his car outside with a gun on his lap.

Police say that they were first dispatched to a short term rental property in the Meadowbank Road and Cowley Avenue area at around 8:25 a.m. for a noise complaint.

Once on scene, officers located a man asleep in his car with a gun on his lap and took him into custody.

Two other men were then seen fleeing into the backyards of neighbouring properties.

Police say that a search by officers uncovered a discarded firearm in the area. Police say that officers then approached a group of men and found a loaded magazine in their midst.

Following that discovery, members of the Emergency task Force conducted a search of the home and took an additional five people into custody, though those individuals were late released.

Kingslee Christie, 22,, is facing 10 charges, including occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.

Najiib Adan, 28, of Mississauga, Zyad Siddiqui, 28, of Toronto, and Said Keylie, 24, of Toronto, were also all arrested and charged.

They are each facing two counts of possessing a prohibited device.

All four suspects appeared in court on Sunday.