

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Four suspects have been taken into custody in Etobicoke following an alleged robbery attempt in Brampton.

The incident started at around 9 p.m.

York Regional Police told CP24 that officers were conducting surveillance on a vehicle in connection with alleged crimes in York Region.

According to YRP, the occupants of the vehicle attempted to rob a commercial property in Brampton while they were being followed.

YRP followed the vehicle into Toronto and called in help from Toronto police.

The vehicle was then boxed in near Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West. One of the suspects was arrested on scene, while the others fled.

One of the suspects who fled was apprehended by a police K9 unit a short time later. By around 10:30 p.m., police said two other suspects had been taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.