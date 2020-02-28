

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Provincial health officials have confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in Toronto, the seventh case in Ontario.

Officials say a man in his 50s with a travel history to Iran presented himself at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on February 26, a day after arriving in Toronto.

“The established infection prevention and control protocols were initiated; the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was being tested for COVID-19,” health officials said in a news release Friday.

He was cared for and sent home the same day. After leaving then hospital, he went into self-isolation, where he remains.

Toronto Public Health said they are “actively engaged” in tracing his contacts.

There are currently four active cases of the virus in Ontario. Three other people were infected, but have since recovered.

The risk of contracting the virus in Ontario remains low, according to provincial health officials.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are scheduled to provide more information at a regular news conference on Monday.

News of the new case comes the same day that Canadian e-commerce company Shopify announced that it is cancelled a planned Toronto conference in May over concerns about the virus.

World stocks have also tumbled in recent days over fears that the virus and efforts to contain it could have prolonged effects on the global economy.