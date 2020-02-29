

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Provincial health officials have confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ontario to 11.

In a statement, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said a 34-year-old woman with a travel history to Iran presented herselt to Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Thursday, a day after arriving to Toronto.

The woman arrived in the hospital with a dry cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, and headache, Williams said. She was wearing a mask on arrival.

"Due to the low severity of symptoms and the condition of the patient, the patient was not admitted to hospital. The patient is in self-isolation, per protocols, where she remains," officials said in a statement.

1/2 We received confirmation last night of the 1st presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at Mackenzie Health. We were prepared for this. The patient is at home self-isolating as the case was low severity and did not require hospitalization. — Mackenzie Health (@MackenzieHealth) February 29, 2020

Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region's Medical Officer of Health, said the woman boarded an eastbound GO Bus #40 at Toronto Pearson International Airport at around 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday. The woman sat on the upper deck and got off at Richmond Hill Centre Terminal.

Kurji said the woman did not wear a mask throughout her travels, developed symptoms while she was flying back to Canada.

“Having had symptoms whilst on the plane, means this individual was infectious,” Kurji said.

The woman who was travelling with her husband and a toddler was on three flights: Iran to Qatar, Qatar to Denmark, and Denmark to Toronto.

The husband has been tested and is waiting for the result, Kurji said, adding that the couple are doing well.

Kurji said the woman might have contracted the virus from her mother-in-law in Iran, who was showing flu-like symptoms.

Health officials are asking individuals who travelled in the business class section of Qatar Airways flight QR 483 and QR 163, Air Canada flight AC 883 and on GO Bus #40 eastbound and sitting on the upper deck to contact them as they may have been exposed to the virus.

Kurji said the window of opportunity for health officials to ensure that individuals are aware about their exposure is short given that the virus manifests within five or six days. He said it could take time before officials can get the flight manifests.

“We believe in aggressive contact follow-up,” Kurji said. “This is the strategy we use with respect to containing the spread of COVID-19.”

Kurji said they are expecting to get additional cases in the coming days and weeks but as of now, there is no virus circulating in the community.

Health officials have tested close to 600 individuals in York Region in the past month, Kurji said.

Metrolinx spokesperon Anne Marie Aikins said the driver of the bus is aware and is receiving full support. She said the bus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

"Safety and the health of our staff and customers is critical to everything we do at Metrolinx," the agency said in a statement.

"We are closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and following the guidance from Public Health Ontario as well as our national and local public health agencies."

Metrolinx said they have put a system in place to communicate and manage the outbreak as it evolves. The agency has been distributing hand sanitizers throughout their officers and stations.

Durham Region's first two cases of the virus

A couple also tested positive for the virus at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering.

Williams said a 51-year-old woman who returned to Toronto from Iran on Feb. 22 went to an Ajax clinic on Friday with symptoms of a cough, body aches, and chills.

"The patient arrived at the hospital wearing a mask where she was tested for COVID-19. She was discharged home and put in self-isolation, per protocols, where she remains," Williams said.

Her 69-year-old husband who did not have a recent travel history to Iran also tested positive on Friday.

"He accompanied his wife to the Ajax Clinic and Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering, where he was masked and isolated. He was tested for COVID-19 and discharged home. He has also been put in self-isolation, where he remains," Williams said.

Lakeridge Health received confirmation that two individuals who presented at Ajax Pickering Hospital’s emergency department on Friday, February 28 have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more https://t.co/9UdaXYoWpJ @DurhamHealth @CentralEastLHIN pic.twitter.com/sLbBMuAJ75 — Lakeridge Health (@LakeridgeHealth) February 29, 2020

Lakeridge Health said in a statement that it will continue to actively work with the all health officials on a coordinated response.

"All of our hospitals remain safe and all programs and clinics are operating normally," Lakeridge Health said.

The announcement comes after two new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Toronto on Friday.

"At this time the virus is not circulating locally," Williams said. "However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread."

Williams will provide an update on the new cases at a media briefing on Monday.