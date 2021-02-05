It is Super Bowl weekend but officials are urging football fans to refrain from getting together to watch the big game, lest it become a superspreader weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday night and with Scarborough’s The Weeknd performing at halftime, the big game could be even more of a draw than usual in Toronto.

Officials, however, are urging residents to refrain from hosting any Super Bowl parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reminding them that a stay-at-home order remains in effect.

“Have a couple drinks if you want, don’t drive anywhere, lay out some food, have a good time and chill out and watch the Super Bowl but do it only with the people you live with,” Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Friday morning. “No partying, no people coming over and no going over to anybody else’s house.”

Officials have repeatedly had to warn residents to avoid gatherings around big events and holidays for nearly a year now, so the cautions around the Super Bowl might have an air of familiarity to them.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday, infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch said that he is excited for the game and plans to order some chicken wings and watch it with his family.

But he says that people need to remember that this year’s championship game can’t be like past Super Bowls.

“If you don’t live under that roof you don’t go into that house. It I as simple as that,” he said.

Ford records video message ahead of big game

Tory said that the Super Bowl is a good time to support local restaurants that have been struggling by ordering food for takeout or pickup.

That message was also echoed by Premier Doug Ford, who posted a video message to his Twitter account on Thursday urging people to “stay at home” and “stick to their family.”

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa was also asked about the Super Bowl on Thursday and said that people should still “enjoy the snacks and the fun” of the big game,” just not with people outside their households.

“The one caveat I would put to that is that if you want to have a virtual Super Bowl party, you go to town,” she said. “I think that's a great way to try to celebrate the Super Bowl.”