Water is flowing along the Credit River in Brampton’s Churchville neighbourhood for the first time since last week, as crews continue to work around-the-clock to break up an ice jam that caused significant flooding.

About 100 homes near Churchville Road and Steeles Avenue West had to be evacuated last Thursday after an ice jam caused the Credit River to overflow its banks, sending as much as six feet of water into some low-lying areas.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said that crews have been using two heavy excavators to break up the ice jam over the last few days and have now been able to restore the partial flow of water along the Credit River for the first time.

He said that as a result water levels in the area are down 12 inches from earlier this morning, despite steady rain that prompted some concerns about the potential for additional flooding.

“You can actually see the water flowing in what we call a positive direction (along the river). So it's making its way back to the riverbed to flow down the river and that’s the first time we've seen that in a few days. So we'll say that that is very positive right now,” he said.

Boyes said that there are three large pumps in the Churhville neighbourhood that are being used to remove water from low-lying areas and protect homes.

He said that while officials remain concerned about the next 24 hours due to the rain and milder temperatures in the forecast, there is increasing optimism that the worst of the flooding could be over.

So far crews have given the all-clear for residents to return to all but six of the impacted homes.

“We know it's been a very tough six days (for residents) and our thoughts are really with them,” he said. We are doing everything we can to stop any more flooding from happening here. But we're battling the weather as well. So that presents a challenge.”

A Provincial Disaster Assistance Team will be visiting the Churchville neighbourhood on Thursday to determine whether residents will be eligible for financial supports.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown suggested that funding could be important to residents as “insurance won't cover the level of damage” reported to some homes.

“Right now the most important thing is that residents get the support they need to be able to build back and make sure that we restore the integrity of their homes and that this community can function again,” he said.