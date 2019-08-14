

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Officials will be providing an update today about efforts to restore a St. James Town highrise that was the site of a massive six-alarm fire almost one year ago.

The fire caused significant damage to the electrical system at 650 Parliament Street back on Aug. 21 of last year, displacing about 1,500 residents.

Those residents were initially told that they would be able to move back into their units in early 2019, however the timeline for their return has since been pushed back multiple times due to the extensive work required inside the building.

In the most recent update in March, the building management company told residents that they wouldn’t be able to return until the fall at the earliest.

As of March, about $20 million had been spent on restoring the building with another $26 million in work planned.

Today’s update is scheduled for 1 p.m.