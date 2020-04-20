When the province does begin to ease some of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Premier Doug Ford says it will be done “a little bit at a time" to ensure the health and safety of all Ontarians.

“I know that people get anxious and rambunctious, but over what? Waiting a few more weeks,” the premier asked at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Monday.

“Eventually we have to turn the economy on, very, very slowly, methodically and make sure that we consult with as many people as possible. But we can’t just open up the floodgates and open the whole system up.”

Ford said members of the jobs and recovery committee are developing a framework for the “gradual, measured, and safe” reopening of the province.

“I can assure you that we are planning for the future,” he said. “That framework must have strict criteria and key benchmarks that must be met before lifting or easing restrictions. This framework will be informed by the ongoing monitoring of the trends, by the advice of our chief medical officer of health, by our business community and by our municipal partners.”

The province released new modelling numbers today which painted a much more optimistic picture than previously released projections.

The new models suggest that the province will likely only see 20,000 cases of COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic, 60,000 fewer cases than projected earlier this month.

“We have so far avoided the worst-care scenario that we were all dreading,” Ford said. “But we are not out of the woods yet, far from it.”

Ford said while he understands that many people are anxious to get back to normal life, he urged Ontarians to “hang in there.”

“I know many are eager to go back to work or school, back to visiting our friends and loved ones, back to our normal lives. And we will get there working together,” he said.

He said the province is learning from other jurisdictions about what is working and what is not.

“When we do turn on the economy, it is going to be a trickle, a little bit at a time, see where we are in two weeks, a little bit more, and a little bit more. We can’t rush into this," he said.

When asked if the province is considering a regional approach to easing restrictions, Ford said there is still a great deal of risk to people in more rural communities that don’t currently have an influx of COVID-19 cases.

“All it takes is one person, one person to go visit them that has COVID and then it just starts spreading again,” he said.

He also could not rule out the possibility that distancing measures will have to implemented again after the restrictions have been eased or lifted.

“We always have to be prepared if we have to impose them again but obviously that is not what we want to do,” he said.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said people must resist the temptation to break physical distancing rules.

“In the coming days and weeks, we are going to be more tempted than ever as the weather gets nicer, as the strain of being isolated weighs on us, and as we see other countries begin to loosen the rules and we wonder why not us,” she said.

“Rest assured we are actively planning for what comes next for safely and thoughtfully easing our public health measures. But as we do, we need to continue to make the right choices that respond to our own situation here in Ontario. We need to remember that as Ontarians we are in this together and remember that lives are at stake.”