

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire ripped through a home in Newmarket late Monday night.

The blaze broke out shortly after 10:15 p.m. at a home on Sheridan Court.

The homeowners, police say, were the ones to report the fire and no one was injured.

Neighbouring homes were also evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

York Regional Police say the home sustained “significant damage” and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Police say the fire is not believed to be suspicious.