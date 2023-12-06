Oil and gas emissions cap coming Thursday, targets 2026 start date
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Canada is poised to outline on Thursday a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector using a cap-and-trade framework that would begin no earlier than 2026, says a federal government source. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2023 1:36PM EST
Canada is poised to outline a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector using a cap-and-trade framework that would begin as early as 2026, says a federal government source.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public, tells The Canadian Press that a framework for the cap will be published Thursday, with draft regulations now expected by mid-2024.
More coming.