Toronto’s Old City Hall courthouse was briefly evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following an unspecified threat.

Few details are known about the nature of the threat, though police said that the incident was being treated as a suspicious package call.

The building was initially evacuated at around 1 p.m. and by 2:30 p.m., police had given the all-clear.

“CBRNE team has searched the building. Nothing dangerous to the public located. Building has been cleared for re-entry,” they said in a message posted to Twitter.