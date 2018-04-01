

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation confirms a system issue is preventing its customers from purchasing and validating online products.

In a tweet, the OLG said online products, such as Lotto 649 tickets, cannot be purchased or validated at this time.

The OLG has not said when the system issue will be resolved.

“Please keep checking in with us before you head out to purchase and or validate any tickets!” the OLG said in a social media post. “Our apologies for the inconvenience.”