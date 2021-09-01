While there’s no sure-fire way to guarantee a winning lotto ticket, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has started compiling data on where the highest winning tickets have been sold in the province.

OLG is using a technology called the Data Analysis and Retrieval Technology (DART) system to compile a list of retailers in Ontario who have sold winning tickets of $10,000 or more.

According to the data, the biggest win of the year was a $70,000,0000 winning ticket sold at Mayer Service in Noelville, Ont. on Feb. 26.

The top ten highest wins, according to OLG’s data, are as follows:

$70,000,000.00 - Sold at Mayer Service, located at 62 David Street N. in Noelville, on Feb. 26. $65,000,000.00 - Sold at Marinas Express Mart, located at 19659 Leslie Street in Sharon, on July 6. $50,000,000.00 - Sold at Canadian Tire Gas Bar, located at 1101 Ontario Street in Stratford, on Mar. 16. $15,231,359.10 - Sold at Super Convenience, located at 574A Plains Road East in Burlington, on April 13. $15,035,008.70 - Sold at J & P Variety, located at 509 Ingersoll Avenue in Woodstock, on Feb.10. $15,000,000.00 - Sold at Mac's, located at 16 Government Road East in Kirkland Lake, on April 20. $11,401,277.30 - Sold at Pioneer Energy, located at 300 Painted Post Drive in Scarborough, on April 14. $9,440,109.40 - Sold at Target Food, located at 128 Queensway West in Simcoe, on June 12. $6,000,000.00 - Sold at Fortinos, located at 102 Hwy 8 in Stoney Creek, on Mar. 20. $5,000,000.00 - Sold at West End Convenience, located at 499 Dundas Street West in Trenton, on June 2.

The list is not updated daily, OLG says, and could include some discrepancies with recent winners.

“It’s updated using a little bit of automation, but also through what we can input ourselves,” OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

“We have 10,000 retailers across the province. We have more winners than any other region across Canada as well too, so there may be a little bit of lag time in terms of updating the system,” he said.

WHERE ARE THE LUCKIEST RETAILERS?

As it turns out, there is no lucky area of Ontario that sells more winning tickets than others.

“We don't like to say there's lucky areas or unlucky areas because, really, we deal in randomness,” Bitonti said.

Instant and scratch tickets are dispersed randomly through the province, well in advance of sales.

“If it's an instant ticket or one of the scratch tickets, those are distributed across the province in a very random way,” he said.

“Tickets like Lotto 649, Lotto Max or Lottario — anything that comes up at the terminal — is generated by the computer, so again, more randomness.”

Bitonti did say, however, that retailers that see higher traffic do tend to generate more winners. Although, this is due to higher populations, not luckier retailers.

“What we do see is high-traffic retailers — retailers that are busy, retailers that have a lot of people coming through tend to have more winners.”