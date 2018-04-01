

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says lottery sales have resumed following a system issue earlier this morning.

In a tweet, the OLG said online products, such as Lotto 649 tickets, could not be purchased or validated due to system issues.

But hours later, at around 1:30 p.m., the OLG said lottery sales had resumed.

"Following a brief suspension of lottery sales this morning, OLG has resumed sales at lottery retailers with the exception of Hit or Miss," a statement issued by the OLG read.

"OLG had suspended certain lottery sales as a precautionary measure due to a possible technical issue affecting the printing of lottery tickets which identifies the time a ticket was printed."

The OLG says it is continuing to investigate the issue.

"OLG is satisfied that the integrity of lottery games and prize redemption are not affected, and has re-activated all lottery transactions," the statement continued.

"We regret the inconvenience to our customers."