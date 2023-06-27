Toronto’s newest mayor, Olivia Chow, is planning to take office on July 12, says the City Clerk.

In a June 27 statement, John D. Elvidge said Chow’s request to officially begin her tenure as the city's next mayor is “subject to the certification of the official results.”

He expects to do that “no later than Wednesday, June 28,” as required by the Municipal Elections Act.

One completed, Chow will make the Declaration of Office with the City Clerk. Details about when that ceremony will happen have yet to be determined.

Elvidge noted that the results of last night’s election, which Chow won with 269,372 votes, are currently “unofficial.”

Former Toronto councillors Ana Bailao finished in second place with 235,175 votes, while Mark Saunders, Toronto’s chief of police from 2015 to 2020, came in third place with 62,167.