Another famous face has entered the race to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

On Friday afternoon, Olympic sprinter Donovan Bailey announced on Twitter that he had joined forces with Snoop Dogg and Neko Sparks to purchase the hockey team.

“It's your boy big Snoop Dogg giving a shout out to the First Nations of Canada, that's right, for joining Neko Sparks in the Ottawa Senators bid,” the rapper said earlier this week, standing in a recording studio wearing a Senators jersey. “We trying to do something, we trying to make a difference.”

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment initiated the process to sell the team last November after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk earlier that year. Melnyk left the franchise to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

Another bid includes Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd, who according to media reports has agreed to be a partner in a bid led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel.

A recent valuation by Forbes listed the Senators at US$800 million, 24th out of the NHL's 30 teams.

With files from The Canadian Press