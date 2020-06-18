

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto’s ombudsman has announced that her office will review the city’s investigation into an alleged instance of racial profiling by a bylaw enforcement officer at Centennial Park in order to ensure that it is “fair, thorough and transparent.”

Debra Ampon and her friend Eva Amo-Mensah have said that they were stopped by the officer after doing a workout on the track at the Etobicoke Park on Tuesday morning and informed that they were trespassing.

The women, who are both Black, say that the officer did not approach other people who were using the track, who were white. They also say that he told them “if this was my home I would be licensed to shoot you guys.”

“We definitely feel like we were singled out and that this is a form of racism, Ampon told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

After a video that captured part of the incident but not the alleged remarks surfaced on social media earlier this week, the city said that it would commence an investigation that would be led by the by the Municipal Licensing & Standards division.

On Wednesday, however, the city pivoted and said that the investigation would be handed over to a “neutral third-party.”

In a news release issued on Thursday, Ombudsman Susan Opler said that her office will also be conducting its own review focused on ensuring that whatever investigation is conducted is fair.

She said that as part of that review, her office has already reached out to the city for information about who will conduct the investigation, how it will be conducted and the timeline for its completion.

“I understand that the city has decided to have the investigation conducted by an outside party, not by city staff. That is an appropriate decision, given the seriousness of the allegations and the level of public interest and concern,” Opler said. “The city should publicly announce who will be conducting the investigation as soon as possible, and I urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigator(s) directly.”

CP24 has requested to speak with the bylaw officer through officials with the City of Toronto but they have said that he won’t be commenting because of the ongoing investigation.

The president of the union representing the officer, CUPE Local 79, did tell CTV News Toronto that it is “aware of the allegations” and “will work with the City of Toronto to conduct a proper investigation.”

Speaking with reporters at an unrelated news conference on Thursday, Mayor John Tory said that the results of the investigation into the incident will be made public “as soon as possible” and that “people should be confident” that the city is taking it seriously.

“We know there is a sense of urgency to this because when these things drag on people wonder if it has sort of deliberately been put in some drawer somewhere. We are not doing that here because the allegations are serious enough. Unproven but serious enough that we have to find out as best as we can what has happened,” he said.