One adult, 16 children injured in school trip fall in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have responded to an incident at Fort Gibraltar in Winnipeg that sent 17 people to hospital, including 16 students. (Source: Jill Macyshon/CTV News)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2023 1:55PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2023 2:03PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedics Service says one adult and 16 schoolchildren were taken to hospital after falling four to six metres at the Fort Gibraltar historic site in Winnipeg.
Three of the children were listed as unstable.
More coming.