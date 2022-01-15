One person has life-threatening injuries and three others have minor injuries following a four-alarm blaze in Toronto’s west end on Saturday morning, paramedics say.

At around 6:15 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire at a three-storey apartment building at Shaw and Leeds streets, north of Bloor Street.

There were reports of black smoke and flames coming from the second floor and roof of the building, fire officials said.

After conducting a primary search, fire crews discovered two fully involved rooms.

A short time later, police said, the roof collapsed.

One occupant was pulled from a unit, while another was rescued from the third floor and two others were rescued via a ladder, according to Toronto Fire.

Toronto paramedics said one adult was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and three other residents were transported with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Red Cross is attending the scene to assist with providing shelter.

Roads are closed in the area as fire crews investigate.