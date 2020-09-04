One child injured after being ejected from vehicle in Highway 404 rollover; two other children also hurt
Police investigating a rollover on Highway 404 that sent three children to hospital.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 6:57PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 7:18PM EDT
Four people, including three young children, have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 404 in Markham.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Dan Hunter said a vehicle was travelling north on the highway near Elgin Mills Road East when it crashed into a ditch just before 5 p.m.
He said an adult and three children – an infant, a three-year-old, and a 10-year-old – were injured due to the crash.
One of the children was ejected from the vehicle, Hunter said.
Two of the children were transported to SickKids hospital with non-life-threatening, non-life-altering injuries.
The driver and the 10-year-old were taken to a local hospital.
Hunter said they are investigating if the children's car seats were properly used.
There are road closures in the area as police investigate.