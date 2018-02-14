

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One child and one adult were taken to hospital following a collision involving a school bus in the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood this morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Davenport Road and Somerset Avenue.

Police told CP24 that some of the children on the bus sustained minor cuts and bruises as a result of the crash.

One child was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and an adult was taken to hospital to be assessed by medical personnel.

Davenport Road is closed in both directions from Winona Drive to Oakwood Avenue for the police investigation.