

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Next week could be a complicated one for parents with a number of rotating and province-wide strikes planned by three of the four teachers unions in Ontario.

Here is a list:

Monday, Feb. 3

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hold a one-day strike in select boards, including the Halton District School Board

Tuesday, Feb. 4

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hold a one-day strike in select boards, including the Durham and Peel district school boards.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will hold a province-wide one-day strike.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation will hold a one-day strike in select boards, including the York and Durham district school boards

Wednesday, Feb. 5

No job action is scheduled

Thursday, Feb. 6

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hold a province-wide one-day strike.

Friday, Feb. 7