

The Canadian Press





LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. - New York State Police are reporting that one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.

Police say that in addition to the death, one passenger suffered serious injuries and 10 people were left with minor injuries after a Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed at around 12:50 p.m. today.

There were 23 people on the bus including the driver, and the injured have been taken to area hospitals.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were on site performing rescue operations.

State police say one passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, says the health facility received multiple passengers with minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

- With files from The Associated Press.