

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash in Scugog late Sunday night.

The collision occurred on Highway 7/12 between 3rd and 4th Line at around 8 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of a northbound car entered the southbound lanes of the highway and collided with a transport truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

The truck, which was loaded with scrap metal, rolled over into a ditch in the area and crews were on scene overnight cleaning up the debris.

Police have not yet provided the name or age of the deceased.