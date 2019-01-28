One dead after car collides with transport truck in Scugog
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 5:16AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash in Scugog late Sunday night.
The collision occurred on Highway 7/12 between 3rd and 4th Line at around 8 p.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of a northbound car entered the southbound lanes of the highway and collided with a transport truck.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured.
The truck, which was loaded with scrap metal, rolled over into a ditch in the area and crews were on scene overnight cleaning up the debris.
Police have not yet provided the name or age of the deceased.