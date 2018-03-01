

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The OPP says one person is dead after a vehicle heading west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 407 struck a concrete barrier in Durham Region on Thursday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said at around noon, the vehicle was heading west in the eastbound lanes of traffic between Brock Road and York-Durham Road when it struck the barrier and burst into flames

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Police closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 407 at York-Durham Road to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

The victim’s age and gender are not yet known.