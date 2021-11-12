One dead after crash in Mississauga: police
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 6:24AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 12, 2021 6:24AM EST
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga this morning.
It happened near Rathburn and Creditview roads shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Police say they are investigating whether the collision involved one or two vehicles.
According to investigators, one car collided with a pole, knocking it down, One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The northbound lanes of Creditview Road is closed at Rathburn Road for the collision.