

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Corktown early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in an apartment building near Adelaide and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m.

Toronto Police homicide Det. Rob Choe told reporters Sunday that first responders located the victim in a common area on the fourth floor of a Toronto Community Housing building.

The man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, sustained at least one gunshot wound to the head, police confirm.

“Some life-saving efforts were initiated by EMS. Unfortunately those efforts were not successful and our victim was pronounced at scene,” Choe said.

The detective could not confirm the man’s name or where he resides.

“We still need to make some efforts in terms of notifying family,” he said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which police say they believe was "targeted."

Police have not yet released a detailed suspect description but say the perpetrator is a white male who was wearing a black jacket, a black shirt, black pants, and a black baseball hat at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are still trying to determine if more than one suspect was involved.

Police are guarding a vehicle in the building's underground parking garage that investigators believe is connected to the case.

Members of the forensic identification unit were on scene this morning collecting and processing evidence.

Police are urging any potential witnesses to come forward.

“We are hopeful that those who did not volunteer information to police… (will) give us a call,” Choe said.