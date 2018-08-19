One dead after early morning shooting in Corktown
One man is dead following a shooting in Corktown overnight. (John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 6:20AM EDT
Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Corktown early Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred near Adelaide and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m., Toronto paramedics say.
One man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.