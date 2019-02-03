

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is dead after police say an explosion “obliterated” a home in Caledon early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Maple Grove Road shortly after 6 a.m. for what was initially reported as a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they determined that an explosion had actually occurred at the home.

One person was located at the scene and was later pronounced dead. The age and gender of the victim has not been released.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, OPP Const. Ian Michel said it is not yet clear how many people were inside the home at the time of the blast.

“There is one confirmed fatality at the scene. Until investigators can actually get into the main part of the debris to get into the site itself, we won’t know if there is anybody else inside the residence,” he said.

A woman who lives near the scene of the explosion told CP24 Sunday that she was awoken at around 6:15 a.m. to what she thought was an earthquake.

“I had both of my dogs in my room and one jumped on the bed because he was so startled and we have been awake ever since,” she said.

She said a friend who lives a few doors down from the scene of the explosion was evacuated from her home.

Michel confirmed that about nine or 10 homes in the area have been evacuated, displacing about 30 to 35 people.

He said some residents went to get warm at a nearby McDonald’s, while others are being housed at a local church. Brampton Transit also sent a bus to the area for residents to stay warm while they wait for more information.

“There are houses to the right and left, as well as across the street, that are covered in debris. Windows have been smashed, garage doors have actually been blown up,” Michel said.

“There have been vehicles that have been damaged as a result of the explosion, bricks and wood as well. There is a wide damage area around the residence.”

Some occupants of homes behind the scene of the explosion have been asked to stay indoors until further notice.

OFM, OPP will investigate deadly explosion

The cause of the blast has not yet been determined but Michel said the Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate.

“There was a gas leak when fire services and police responded. We don’t know if that is the actual cause of the explosion. That’s all being investigated,” Michel said.

“Right now crews from Enbridge gas as well as hydro are going around to each house turning off the gas and turning off the hydro so we can actually go into the blast scene and conduct the investigation.”

Members of the OPP’s search and rescue team, as well as the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives unit, are currently on scene.

Michel said he expects the investigation into the explosion will be "lengthy."

“Because of the damage to the other houses, there are going to have engineers come in and take a look at those other houses surrounding it to determine if they are even going to be habitable in the future. So the street will probably be closed for several days,” he said.