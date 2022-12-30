One dead after fatal collision on Highway 401 in Pickering
Share:
Published Friday, December 30, 2022 7:00AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2022 7:39AM EST
A fatal collision in Pickering, Ont. Friday morning left one person dead.
According to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the collision was caused by a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction westbound at Brock Road.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to hospital.
Highway 401 westbound lanes near Brock Road are closed for investigation, police say.