

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person is dead and three other people are injured after a truck vs SUV collision in Caledon on Thursday evening.

Sgt. Jason Folz of Caledon OPP says emergency crews were called to Healey Road, between Innis Lake and Centreville Creek roads, at 5:13 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find one motorist dead in one vehicle along with one injured person.

The gender and name of the dead motorist is not yet known.

Two people in the second vehicle were extricated and taken to hospital. All three survivors are in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Folz says officers have closed a stretch of Healey Road to allow for a full collision reconstruction.