One dead after pickup truck collides with train in Muskoka
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024 1:59PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2024 1:59PM EST
One person is dead after a pickup truck collided with a CN train in Muskoka on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at a rail crossing near Winhara and Jones roads in Gravenhurst.
Police said one person has died as a result of the collision and roads are closed in the area for the investigation.