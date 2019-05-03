One dead after shooting at prom after party in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 5:17AM EDT
One person is dead after a shooting at a prom after party in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say.
The shooting happened inside a residence on Bloomington Road near Highway 48 in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police have said that they were initially called to the address for a report of someone shot in the head.
It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Police say that a homicide investigation is currently underway.