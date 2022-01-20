One dead after shooting in East York: paramedics
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in East York early Thursday morning.
Share:
Published Thursday, January 20, 2022 5:18AM EST
Toronto police are investigating a deadly shooting in East York this morning.
It happened at an apartment building on Gamble Avenue, near Cosburn and Pape avenues.
Police says officers were called to the area for reports that someone had been shot and paramedics confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The age and gender of the victim has not been released.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.