One person is dead after a shooting in Etobicoke Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting, police said in a tweet.

Officers located an individual on scene where they were later pronounced deceased, police said.

A suspect is in custody and a homicide investigation is now underway.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.