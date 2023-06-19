One dead after shooting in Etobicoke: police
Toronto police respond to a deadly shooting in Etobicoke on June 19, 2023.
Published Monday, June 19, 2023 8:09PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2023 8:37PM EDT
One person is dead after a shooting in Etobicoke Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting, police said in a tweet.
Officers located an individual on scene where they were later pronounced deceased, police said.
A suspect is in custody and a homicide investigation is now underway.
No other details have been released by police at this time.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.