

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man is dead and another man is wounded after gunshots rang out in Toronto’s Parma Court neighbourhood on Friday afternoon, Toronto police said.

Police say they were called to Wakunda Place, east of O’Connor Drive, before 2:30 p.m. for numerous calls from residents about the sound of gunshots.

They arrived to find one male injured, and then located a second victim after searching farther afield.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics said they transported one person to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

An aunt of both victims told CP24 she rushed home from work after hearing there was a shooting to learn that her nephews had been shot.

“Now I have to go to funeral and watch his little daughter cry because someone took her daddy,” she said.

“Toronto we have to come together as one,” she said. “Stop killing us, stop killing each other, come together, learn to love and respect one another.”

She said both victims were fathers.

“I don’t know what to say, I am just dumbfounded right now.”

No suspect information was immediately available.