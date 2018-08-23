

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 46-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge early this morning.

The crash occurred near Toronto Street South and Campbell Drive at around 12:15 a.m.

Durham Regional Police say the victim, who was transported to hospital following the crash, subsequently died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.