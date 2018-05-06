One dead after stabbing in city's east end: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 6:10AM EDT
One person is dead following a stabbing in the city’s east end, Toronto police confirm.
The incident occurred overnight in the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue.
The age and gender of the victim have not been released.
Police have also not provided any information on possible suspects.
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is now leading the investigation.