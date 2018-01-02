

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person was killed and another injured when a tractor trailer and an SUV collided head-on in an industrial part of Oakville on Tuesday morning, spilling a large amount of fuel onto the roadway.

Peel Paramedics said they were called to Ford and Royal Windsor drives at 10:26 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a tractor trailer and SUV, both with significant damage to their engine bays, on opposite shoulders of the roadway with fuel spilled all around. A white van with front-end damage could also be seen nearby.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was taken from one of the vehicles to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A green tarp was drawn across the front seats of the SUV.

A total of three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Halton Regional Police are asking the public to avoid the area if at all possible.