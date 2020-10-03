One man is dead and two others have been transported to hospital in serious condition following a triple shooting in Downsview early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building on Skipton Court, in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a first-floor unit.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were transported to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are believed to be serious, paramedics say.

"We are investigating the relationship of the three men currently," Insp. Paul Rinkoff said at the scene on Saturday morning.

"We believe that it's likely that at least one of the individuals resides in the unit."

Investigators say they believe two suspects were somehow able to gain access to the building and then fled the area in a dark coloured SUV following the shooting.

"We don't have a motive at present," Rinkoff said.

"We suspect that these suspects weren't invited into the unit. And of course that will form part of the investigation. The homicide unit will follow up and conduct further investigation, speak with witnesses."